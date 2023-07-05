Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) last year’s performance of 4.22% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $21.47, down -0.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.525 and dropped to $21.37 before settling in for the closing price of $21.69. Over the past 52 weeks, PHG has traded in a range of $11.25-$21.76.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 0.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -375.10%. With a float of $862.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $881.52 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 73712 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.62, operating margin of +1.17, and the pretax margin is -9.70.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -9.09 while generating a return on equity of -11.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -375.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.72% during the next five years compared to -32.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s (PHG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.63

Technical Analysis of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)

Looking closely at Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.78 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s (PHG) raw stochastic average was set at 91.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.91. However, in the short run, Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.55. Second resistance stands at $21.61. The third major resistance level sits at $21.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.24.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 19.90 billion has total of 928,650K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 18,783 M in contrast with the sum of -1,694 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,470 M and last quarter income was -713,430 K.