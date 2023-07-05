Last month’s performance of -14.44% for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is certainly impressive

July 03, 2023, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) trading session started at the price of $21.18, that was 0.62% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.29 and dropped to $20.97 before settling in for the closing price of $21.09. A 52-week range for AU has been $11.94 – $30.26.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -52.30%. With a float of $413.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $420.40 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 32594 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.88, operating margin of +18.75, and the pretax margin is +7.18.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AngloGold Ashanti Limited stocks. The insider ownership of AngloGold Ashanti Limited is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 27.10%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +6.60 while generating a return on equity of 7.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -52.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.20% during the next five years compared to 28.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 161.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.71

Technical Analysis of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

The latest stats from [AngloGold Ashanti Limited, AU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.35 million was inferior to 3.11 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s (AU) raw stochastic average was set at 34.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.48. The third major resistance level sits at $21.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.84. The third support level lies at $20.71 if the price breaches the second support level.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Key Stats

There are 418,600K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.04 billion. As of now, sales total 4,501 M while income totals 297,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,028 M while its last quarter net income were 66,000 K.