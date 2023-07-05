Last month’s performance of -20.00% for Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) stock priced at $2.05, down -3.85% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.12 and dropped to $1.9701 before settling in for the closing price of $2.08. WDH’s price has ranged from $0.97 to $3.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 126.20%. With a float of $295.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $386.68 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2719 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.62, operating margin of +17.06, and the pretax margin is +22.51.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Waterdrop Inc. is 0.83%, while institutional ownership is 3.00%.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +21.69 while generating a return on equity of 13.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 126.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Waterdrop Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Waterdrop Inc. (WDH)

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) saw its 5-day average volume 1.32 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Waterdrop Inc.’s (WDH) raw stochastic average was set at 11.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.39. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.09 in the near term. At $2.18, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.88. The third support level lies at $1.79 if the price breaches the second support level.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 840.10 million, the company has a total of 3,941,270K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 406,220 K while annual income is 88,110 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 88,260 K while its latest quarter income was 7,240 K.