Last month’s performance of 27.93% for Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) is certainly impressive

On July 03, 2023, Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) opened at $12.98, higher 0.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.709 and dropped to $12.895 before settling in for the closing price of $12.98. Price fluctuations for BYND have ranged from $9.81 to $44.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 66.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -99.60% at the time writing. With a float of $58.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.00 million.

In an organization with 787 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -6.77, operating margin of -77.70, and the pretax margin is -82.87.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Beyond Meat Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 43.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 405,772. In this transaction Chief Innovation Officer of this company sold 27,690 shares at a rate of $14.65, taking the stock ownership to the 78,774 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s CFO, Treasurer sold 15,139 for $14.38, making the entire transaction worth $217,682. This insider now owns 58,687 shares in total.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.01) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -87.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -99.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.34 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.74 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.94.

During the past 100 days, Beyond Meat Inc.’s (BYND) raw stochastic average was set at 25.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.45. However, in the short run, Beyond Meat Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.62. Second resistance stands at $14.07. The third major resistance level sits at $14.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.44. The third support level lies at $11.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) Key Stats

There are currently 64,227K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 807.27 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 418,930 K according to its annual income of -366,140 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 92,240 K and its income totaled -59,040 K.