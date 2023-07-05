Last month’s performance of 5.93% for DexCom Inc. (DXCM) is certainly impressive

July 03, 2023, DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) trading session started at the price of $127.23, that was -1.43% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $127.42 and dropped to $124.76 before settling in for the closing price of $128.51. A 52-week range for DXCM has been $73.93 – $134.14.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 32.30% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 57.80%. With a float of $384.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $386.70 million.

In an organization with 7500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +64.46, operating margin of +13.44, and the pretax margin is +13.43.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward DexCom Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of DexCom Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 98.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23, was worth 51,879. In this transaction EVP Managing Director Dexcom V of this company sold 412 shares at a rate of $125.92, taking the stock ownership to the 131,862 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s SVP Chief Information Officer sold 2,115 for $130.00, making the entire transaction worth $274,953. This insider now owns 50,390 shares in total.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.15) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +11.73 while generating a return on equity of 15.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.80% during the next five years compared to 37.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what DexCom Inc. (DXCM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 116.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DexCom Inc. (DXCM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.24 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.48 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.59.

During the past 100 days, DexCom Inc.’s (DXCM) raw stochastic average was set at 76.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $122.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $112.46. However, in the short run, DexCom Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $128.04. Second resistance stands at $129.06. The third major resistance level sits at $130.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $125.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $123.74. The third support level lies at $122.72 if the price breaches the second support level.

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) Key Stats

There are 387,636K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 48.52 billion. As of now, sales total 2,910 M while income totals 341,200 K. Its latest quarter income was 741,500 K while its last quarter net income were 48,600 K.