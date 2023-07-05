Last month’s performance of 6.45% for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) is certainly impressive

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) kicked off on Monday, up 1.93% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.59. Over the past 52 weeks, SID has traded in a range of $2.12-$3.70.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 19.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -86.90%. With a float of $662.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.33 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 24924 workers is very important to gauge.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Steel Industry. The insider ownership of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is 54.50%, while institutional ownership is 2.30%.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.22) by -$0.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -86.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.91% during the next five years compared to 174.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s (SID) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID)

The latest stats from [Companhia Siderurgica Nacional, SID] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.78 million was superior to 3.37 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s (SID) raw stochastic average was set at 22.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.71. The third major resistance level sits at $2.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.56. The third support level lies at $2.53 if the price breaches the second support level.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.42 billion has total of 1,387,524K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,593 M in contrast with the sum of 301,020 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,179 M and last quarter income was -158,340 K.