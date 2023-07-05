Last month’s performance of -8.76% for First Solar Inc. (FSLR) is certainly impressive

On July 03, 2023, First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) opened at $191.11, higher 0.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $195.6508 and dropped to $189.78 before settling in for the closing price of $190.09. Price fluctuations for FSLR have ranged from $60.96 to $232.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -2.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -109.50% at the time writing. With a float of $101.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.67 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.82, operating margin of -5.77, and the pretax margin is +0.33.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Solar industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of First Solar Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 83.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 7,988,402. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 39,948 shares at a rate of $199.97, taking the stock ownership to the 90,163 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 22, when Company’s Director sold 7,000 for $205.14, making the entire transaction worth $1,435,980. This insider now owns 19,647 shares in total.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -1.69 while generating a return on equity of -0.75.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -109.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.64% during the next five years compared to -16.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for First Solar Inc. (FSLR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.39, a number that is poised to hit 2.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Solar Inc. (FSLR)

The latest stats from [First Solar Inc., FSLR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.34 million was inferior to 2.45 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.02.

During the past 100 days, First Solar Inc.’s (FSLR) raw stochastic average was set at 45.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $194.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $173.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $194.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $198.14. The third major resistance level sits at $200.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $188.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $186.40. The third support level lies at $183.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) Key Stats

There are currently 106,826K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 20.37 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,619 M according to its annual income of -44,170 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 548,290 K and its income totaled 42,560 K.