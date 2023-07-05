Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Ciena Corporation (CIEN) to new highs

July 03, 2023, Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) trading session started at the price of $42.57, that was -0.21% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.72 and dropped to $42.25 before settling in for the closing price of $42.49. A 52-week range for CIEN has been $38.33 – $56.38.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 5.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -68.50%. With a float of $146.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.62 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 8079 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.42, operating margin of +7.08, and the pretax margin is +5.02.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ciena Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Ciena Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 99.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 184,865. In this transaction President, CEO of this company sold 4,174 shares at a rate of $44.29, taking the stock ownership to the 462,759 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s SVP and Chief Strategy Officer sold 3,500 for $44.09, making the entire transaction worth $154,315. This insider now owns 237,475 shares in total.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.61) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +4.21 while generating a return on equity of 5.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -68.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.10% during the next five years compared to 4.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ciena Corporation (CIEN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ciena Corporation (CIEN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.79 million, its volume of 1.25 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.16.

During the past 100 days, Ciena Corporation’s (CIEN) raw stochastic average was set at 10.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $42.60 in the near term. At $42.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $43.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.95. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $41.66.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) Key Stats

There are 149,499K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.20 billion. As of now, sales total 3,633 M while income totals 152,900 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,133 M while its last quarter net income were 57,650 K.