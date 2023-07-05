Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing EHang Holdings Limited (EH) to new highs

On July 03, 2023, EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) opened at $15.29, higher 7.78% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.53 and dropped to $15.29 before settling in for the closing price of $15.17. Price fluctuations for EH have ranged from $3.32 to $17.84 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 6.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -3.00% at the time writing. With a float of $40.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.77 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 341 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.36, operating margin of -699.61, and the pretax margin is -743.39.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of EHang Holdings Limited is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 21.30%.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -740.62 while generating a return on equity of -139.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 16.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for EHang Holdings Limited (EH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 111.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of EHang Holdings Limited (EH)

Looking closely at EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH), its last 5-days average volume was 0.95 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.02.

During the past 100 days, EHang Holdings Limited’s (EH) raw stochastic average was set at 98.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 77.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.23. However, in the short run, EHang Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.84. Second resistance stands at $17.31. The third major resistance level sits at $18.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.83. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.36.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) Key Stats

There are currently 56,930K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 934.57 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,430 K according to its annual income of -47,590 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,230 K and its income totaled -12,640 K.