Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) to new highs

INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $0.1967, down -6.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1967 and dropped to $0.1701 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. Over the past 52 weeks, INVO has traded in a range of $0.15-$1.65.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 23.90% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -43.60%. With a float of $10.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.45 million.

The firm has a total of 15 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.85, operating margin of -1292.45, and the pretax margin is -1324.46.

INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of INVO Bioscience Inc. is 8.90%, while institutional ownership is 10.90%.

INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.19) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -1324.81 while generating a return on equity of -343.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -43.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at INVO Bioscience Inc.’s (INVO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.87

Technical Analysis of INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [INVO Bioscience Inc., INVO], we can find that recorded value of 1.88 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, INVO Bioscience Inc.’s (INVO) raw stochastic average was set at 4.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 183.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 124.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2840, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6647. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1964. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2099. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2230. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1698, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1567. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1432.

INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.71 million has total of 16,538K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 820 K in contrast with the sum of -10,890 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 350 K and last quarter income was -2,550 K.