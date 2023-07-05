Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) to new highs

July 03, 2023, LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) trading session started at the price of $4.40, that was 6.90% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.80 and dropped to $4.37 before settling in for the closing price of $4.35. A 52-week range for LFMD has been $1.14 – $4.41.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 100.40% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 31.30%. With a float of $23.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.68 million.

The firm has a total of 199 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward LifeMD Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of LifeMD Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 18.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 31,279. In this transaction Chief Acquisition Officer of this company bought 10,712 shares at a rate of $2.92, taking the stock ownership to the 180,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Director bought 3,945 for $2.94, making the entire transaction worth $11,580. This insider now owns 212,310 shares in total.

LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.16) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LifeMD Inc. (LFMD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [LifeMD Inc., LFMD], we can find that recorded value of 0.41 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, LifeMD Inc.’s (LFMD) raw stochastic average was set at 99.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.94. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.08. The third major resistance level sits at $5.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.22. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.08.

LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) Key Stats

There are 32,412K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 144.85 million. As of now, sales total 119,030 K while income totals -45,540 K. Its latest quarter income was 33,130 K while its last quarter net income were -4,010 K.