Livent Corporation (LTHM) is 14.07% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) stock priced at $27.96, up 2.25% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.71 and dropped to $27.90 before settling in for the closing price of $27.43. LTHM’s price has ranged from $18.26 to $36.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 18.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 45.00%. With a float of $178.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $179.60 million.

In an organization with 1350 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.36, operating margin of +44.04, and the pretax margin is +41.24.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Livent Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 96.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 118,272. In this transaction Vice President and CFO of this company sold 3,635 shares at a rate of $32.54, taking the stock ownership to the 62,582 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s President and CEO sold 85,171 for $35.00, making the entire transaction worth $2,980,985. This insider now owns 299,980 shares in total.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.6 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +33.63 while generating a return on equity of 24.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.30% during the next five years compared to 29.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Livent Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Livent Corporation (LTHM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.04 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.14 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.94.

During the past 100 days, Livent Corporation’s (LTHM) raw stochastic average was set at 94.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.29. However, in the short run, Livent Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.65. Second resistance stands at $29.08. The third major resistance level sits at $29.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.46. The third support level lies at $27.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.95 billion, the company has a total of 179,610K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 813,200 K while annual income is 273,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 253,500 K while its latest quarter income was 114,800 K.