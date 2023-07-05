Micron Technology Inc. (MU) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -2.64%

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $63.44, up 0.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $64.32 and dropped to $63.255 before settling in for the closing price of $63.11. Over the past 52 weeks, MU has traded in a range of $48.43-$74.77.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 8.60% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 50.70%. With a float of $1.09 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.09 billion.

In an organization with 48000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.36, operating margin of +31.76, and the pretax margin is +31.12.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Micron Technology Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 1,400,000. In this transaction EVP, Technology & Products of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $70.00, taking the stock ownership to the 188,340 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s Director sold 4,000 for $59.88, making the entire transaction worth $239,520. This insider now owns 95,660 shares in total.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +28.24 while generating a return on equity of 18.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 63.90 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Micron Technology Inc.’s (MU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 158.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.68, a number that is poised to hit -1.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Micron Technology Inc. (MU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 28.2 million. That was better than the volume of 16.92 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.24.

During the past 100 days, Micron Technology Inc.’s (MU) raw stochastic average was set at 50.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.69. However, in the short run, Micron Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $64.40. Second resistance stands at $64.89. The third major resistance level sits at $65.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $63.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $62.76. The third support level lies at $62.27 if the price breaches the second support level.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 72.71 billion has total of 1,095,302K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 30,758 M in contrast with the sum of 8,687 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,752 M and last quarter income was -1,896 M.