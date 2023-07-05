Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -3.79% last month.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) on Monday plunged -0.57% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $57.44. Within the past 52 weeks, MNST’s price has moved between $42.81 and $60.47.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 13.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -13.10%. With a float of $744.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.04 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5296 workers is very important to gauge.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Monster Beverage Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 69.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22, was worth 239,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $59.75, taking the stock ownership to the 89,270 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 93,192 for $59.41, making the entire transaction worth $5,536,537. This insider now owns 60,056 shares in total.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.34) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.68% during the next five years compared to 24.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) Trading Performance Indicators

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 53.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)

The latest stats from [Monster Beverage Corporation, MNST] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.7 million was inferior to 4.12 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, Monster Beverage Corporation’s (MNST) raw stochastic average was set at 70.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 17.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $57.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $57.48. The third major resistance level sits at $57.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.22. The third support level lies at $55.95 if the price breaches the second support level.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 59.50 billion based on 1,000,000K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,311 M and income totals 1,192 M. The company made 1,699 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 397,440 K in sales during its previous quarter.