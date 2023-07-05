Morgan Stanley (MS) with a beta value of 1.32 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $86.34, soaring 1.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $87.655 and dropped to $85.84 before settling in for the closing price of $85.40. Within the past 52 weeks, MS’s price has moved between $72.05 and $100.99.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 8.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -23.40%. With a float of $1.31 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.65 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 82000 employees.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Morgan Stanley is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 63.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 9,921,451. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,049,889 shares at a rate of $9.45, taking the stock ownership to the 8,456,881 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15, when Company’s Deputy Chief Financial Officer sold 7,320 for $82.95, making the entire transaction worth $607,198. This insider now owns 96,484 shares in total.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.48) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +16.71 while generating a return on equity of 10.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.96% during the next five years compared to 10.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Trading Performance Indicators

Morgan Stanley (MS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.82, a number that is poised to hit 1.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Morgan Stanley (MS)

Looking closely at Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), its last 5-days average volume was 6.5 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 7.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.70.

During the past 100 days, Morgan Stanley’s (MS) raw stochastic average was set at 28.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $85.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.74. However, in the short run, Morgan Stanley’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $87.43. Second resistance stands at $88.45. The third major resistance level sits at $89.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $85.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $84.82. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $83.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 143.19 billion based on 1,670,114K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 53,668 M and income totals 11,029 M. The company made 14,517 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,980 M in sales during its previous quarter.