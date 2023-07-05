Myomo Inc. (MYO) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 15,560 K

Myomo Inc. (AMEX: MYO) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $0.61, up 19.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.64 and dropped to $0.56 before settling in for the closing price of $0.52. Over the past 52 weeks, MYO has traded in a range of $0.37-$2.31.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 58.40% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 19.50%. With a float of $17.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.20 million.

In an organization with 100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.91, operating margin of -68.61, and the pretax margin is -68.47.

Myomo Inc. (MYO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Myomo Inc. is 5.00%, while institutional ownership is 32.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 17, was worth 100,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 307,692 shares at a rate of $0.33, taking the stock ownership to the 483,345 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 17, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 76,923 for $0.33, making the entire transaction worth $25,000. This insider now owns 163,527 shares in total.

Myomo Inc. (MYO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -68.92 while generating a return on equity of -98.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.47% during the next five years compared to 55.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Myomo Inc. (AMEX: MYO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Myomo Inc.’s (MYO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Myomo Inc. (MYO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.23 million. That was better than the volume of 0.65 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Myomo Inc.’s (MYO) raw stochastic average was set at 49.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 80.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5181, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7728. However, in the short run, Myomo Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6505. Second resistance stands at $0.6826. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7263. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5747, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5310. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4989.

Myomo Inc. (AMEX: MYO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.57 million has total of 20,923K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 15,560 K in contrast with the sum of -10,720 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,450 K and last quarter income was -2,640 K.