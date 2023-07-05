Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) with a beta value of 1.82 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Company News

July 03, 2023, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) trading session started at the price of $2.96, that was 2.08% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.99 and dropped to $2.84 before settling in for the closing price of $2.89. A 52-week range for NNDM has been $2.06 – $3.74.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 120.90% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -8.70%. With a float of $250.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $253.21 million.

The firm has a total of 564 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.51, operating margin of -300.24, and the pretax margin is -522.61.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Nano Dimension Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Nano Dimension Ltd. is 0.88%, while institutional ownership is 23.90%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -521.22 while generating a return on equity of -18.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 28.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88

Technical Analysis of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nano Dimension Ltd., NNDM], we can find that recorded value of 4.97 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Nano Dimension Ltd.’s (NNDM) raw stochastic average was set at 72.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.53. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.07. The third major resistance level sits at $3.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.77. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.70.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Key Stats

There are 212,456K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 652.22 million. As of now, sales total 43,630 K while income totals -227,420 K. Its latest quarter income was 14,970 K while its last quarter net income were 22,220 K.

Last month’s performance of -2.96% for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is certainly impressive

Shaun Noe -
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $49.98, soaring 1.64% from the previous...
Read more

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Rio Tinto Group (RIO) to new highs

Steve Mayer -
July 03, 2023, Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) trading session started at the price of $65.18, that was 1.94% jump from the session before....
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is, WisdomTree Inc. (WT) performance over the last week is recorded -0.29%

Shaun Noe -
WisdomTree Inc. (NYSE: WT) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.86, plunging -0.87% from the previous trading day....
Read more

