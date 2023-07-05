Newell Brands Inc. (NWL)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

July 03, 2023, Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) trading session started at the price of $8.75, that was 3.45% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.015 and dropped to $8.7465 before settling in for the closing price of $8.70. A 52-week range for NWL has been $7.80 – $21.55.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company slipped by -0.20% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -67.50%. With a float of $411.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $413.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 28000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.68, operating margin of +8.18, and the pretax margin is +1.66.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Newell Brands Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Newell Brands Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 04, was worth 904,038. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 90,585 shares at a rate of $9.98, taking the stock ownership to the 243,725 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 03, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 9,515 for $9.99, making the entire transaction worth $95,055. This insider now owns 153,140 shares in total.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +2.08 while generating a return on equity of 5.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -67.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.00% during the next five years compared to -21.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Newell Brands Inc. (NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) saw its 5-day average volume 5.59 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Newell Brands Inc.’s (NWL) raw stochastic average was set at 14.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.07 in the near term. At $9.18, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.64. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.54.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) Key Stats

There are 414,100K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.74 billion. As of now, sales total 9,459 M while income totals 197,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,805 M while its last quarter net income were -102,000 K.