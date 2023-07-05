Newmont Corporation (NEM) with a beta value of 0.36 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On July 03, 2023, Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) opened at $42.85, higher 0.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.42 and dropped to $42.71 before settling in for the closing price of $42.66. Price fluctuations for NEM have ranged from $37.45 to $61.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 10.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -141.80% at the time writing. With a float of $792.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $794.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 14600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.94, operating margin of +13.57, and the pretax margin is -0.43.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Newmont Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 449,240. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 11,000 shares at a rate of $40.84, taking the stock ownership to the 289,039 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01, when Company’s President & CEO sold 11,000 for $47.76, making the entire transaction worth $525,360. This insider now owns 300,039 shares in total.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.42) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -3.84 while generating a return on equity of -2.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -141.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.50% during the next five years compared to -20.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Newmont Corporation (NEM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Newmont Corporation (NEM)

Looking closely at Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM), its last 5-days average volume was 6.17 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 8.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.05.

During the past 100 days, Newmont Corporation’s (NEM) raw stochastic average was set at 24.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.91. However, in the short run, Newmont Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $43.40. Second resistance stands at $43.77. The third major resistance level sits at $44.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.35. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $41.98.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) Key Stats

There are currently 794,712K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 33.46 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,915 M according to its annual income of -429,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,679 M and its income totaled 351,000 K.