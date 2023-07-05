No matter how cynical the overall market is ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) performance over the last week is recorded 17.52%

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) stock priced at $8.94, down -0.80% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.20 and dropped to $8.67 before settling in for the closing price of $8.79. CHPT’s price has ranged from $7.22 to $19.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 49.90% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -1.40%. With a float of $327.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $353.31 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1650 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.87, operating margin of -73.02, and the pretax margin is -74.19.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 53.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 26, was worth 74,908. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $7.49, taking the stock ownership to the 4,148,054 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 23, when Company’s President and CEO sold 10,000 for $7.34, making the entire transaction worth $73,404. This insider now owns 4,148,054 shares in total.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.15 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -73.73 while generating a return on equity of -76.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) saw its 5-day average volume 11.33 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 9.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s (CHPT) raw stochastic average was set at 23.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.04 in the near term. At $9.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.98.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.96 billion, the company has a total of 353,313K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 468,090 K while annual income is -345,110 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 130,030 K while its latest quarter income was -79,390 K.