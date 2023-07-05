Search
Zack King
No matter how cynical the overall market is, Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) performance over the last week is recorded 12.71%

July 03, 2023, Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) trading session started at the price of $2.92, that was 11.92% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.285 and dropped to $2.89 before settling in for the closing price of $2.86. A 52-week range for CIFR has been $0.38 – $3.32.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 52.50%. With a float of $41.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $248.65 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 26 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -94.20, operating margin of -2401.22, and the pretax margin is -1225.32.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cipher Mining Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Cipher Mining Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 28,679. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 35,000 shares at a rate of $0.82, taking the stock ownership to the 3,120,614 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $1.43, making the entire transaction worth $35,718. This insider now owns 270,266 shares in total.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.02) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1285.91 while generating a return on equity of -11.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 32.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.38 million, its volume of 1.6 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Cipher Mining Inc.’s (CIFR) raw stochastic average was set at 95.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 127.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.37 in the near term. At $3.53, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.58.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) Key Stats

There are 248,938K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 796.73 million. As of now, sales total 3,040 K while income totals -39,050 K. Its latest quarter income was 21,900 K while its last quarter net income were -6,600 K.

