No matter how cynical the overall market is, Five9 Inc. (FIVN) performance over the last week is recorded 8.04%

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) kicked off on Monday, down -0.69% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $82.45. Over the past 52 weeks, FIVN has traded in a range of $46.61-$120.39.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 31.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -72.40%. With a float of $69.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.26 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2380 employees.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Five9 Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 107.35%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 4,293,680. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 53,671 shares at a rate of $80.00, taking the stock ownership to the 187,416 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 107,340 for $74.95, making the entire transaction worth $8,045,139. This insider now owns 235,284 shares in total.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.24) by $0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.44% during the next five years compared to -44.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Five9 Inc.’s (FIVN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 129.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Five9 Inc. (FIVN)

Looking closely at Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.94 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.15.

During the past 100 days, Five9 Inc.’s (FIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 90.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $67.89. However, in the short run, Five9 Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $83.33. Second resistance stands at $84.73. The third major resistance level sits at $85.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $81.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $80.11. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $78.71.

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.69 billion has total of 71,176K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 778,850 K in contrast with the sum of -94,650 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 218,440 K and last quarter income was -27,250 K.