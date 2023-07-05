No matter how cynical the overall market is, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) performance over the last week is recorded 22.58%

On July 03, 2023, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) opened at $1.45, higher 8.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.57 and dropped to $1.41 before settling in for the closing price of $1.40. Price fluctuations for PGY have ranged from $0.57 to $34.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -133.40% at the time writing. With a float of $392.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $711.07 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 809 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.19, operating margin of -45.96, and the pretax margin is -40.32.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is 26.02%, while institutional ownership is 42.20%.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -44.11 while generating a return on equity of -70.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -133.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)

Looking closely at Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY), its last 5-days average volume was 4.38 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s (PGY) raw stochastic average was set at 86.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0663, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2481. However, in the short run, Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5767. Second resistance stands at $1.6533. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7367. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3333. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.2567.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Key Stats

There are currently 705,343K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.06 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 748,930 K according to its annual income of -302,320 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 186,640 K and its income totaled -60,970 K.