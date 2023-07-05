No matter how cynical the overall market is Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) performance over the last week is recorded 4.41%

On Monday, Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) opened higher 0.01% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $160.55. Price fluctuations for SPOT have ranged from $69.29 to $161.66 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 23.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 17.40% at the time writing. With a float of $140.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $193.56 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 8359 workers is very important to gauge.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Spotify Technology S.A. is 27.63%, while institutional ownership is 56.40%.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.92) by -$0.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 547.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)

The latest stats from [Spotify Technology S.A., SPOT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.94 million was inferior to 1.77 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.46.

During the past 100 days, Spotify Technology S.A.’s (SPOT) raw stochastic average was set at 96.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $148.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $112.24. Now, the first resistance to watch is $162.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $163.48. The third major resistance level sits at $164.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $159.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $158.34. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $156.88.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Key Stats

There are currently 190,200K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 31.31 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,356 M according to its annual income of -453,050 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,265 M and its income totaled -241,520 K.