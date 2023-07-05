No matter how cynical the overall market is, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) performance over the last week is recorded 7.91%

On July 03, 2023, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) opened at $5.46, higher 0.18% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.48 and dropped to $5.46 before settling in for the closing price of $5.45. Price fluctuations for ERIC have ranged from $5.01 to $7.81 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.70% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -17.50% at the time writing. With a float of $2.99 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.33 billion.

The firm has a total of 104931 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.79, operating margin of +11.29, and the pretax margin is +9.06.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 8.20%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.05) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +6.90 while generating a return on equity of 15.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.90% during the next five years compared to 20.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.48, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), ERIC], we can find that recorded value of 9.82 million was better than the volume posted last year of 9.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s (ERIC) raw stochastic average was set at 44.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.49. The third major resistance level sits at $5.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.45. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.44.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) Key Stats

There are currently 3,344,152K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 17.83 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 26,910 M according to its annual income of 1,856 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,980 M and its income totaled 144,930 K.