No matter how cynical the overall market is Upwork Inc. (UPWK) performance over the last week is recorded 4.66%

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $9.35, down -1.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.36 and dropped to $9.03 before settling in for the closing price of $9.34. Over the past 52 weeks, UPWK has traded in a range of $6.56-$25.05.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 25.00% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -55.70%. With a float of $120.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.84 million.

In an organization with 850 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.06, operating margin of -14.86, and the pretax margin is -14.45.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Staffing & Employment Services Industry. The insider ownership of Upwork Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 76.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 20, was worth 260,396. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 28,485 shares at a rate of $9.14, taking the stock ownership to the 1,012,262 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 20, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 963 for $9.14, making the entire transaction worth $8,803. This insider now owns 15,708 shares in total.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -14.54 while generating a return on equity of -35.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Upwork Inc.’s (UPWK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Upwork Inc. (UPWK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.16 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.79 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Upwork Inc.’s (UPWK) raw stochastic average was set at 33.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.31. However, in the short run, Upwork Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.32. Second resistance stands at $9.50. The third major resistance level sits at $9.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.84. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.66.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.26 billion has total of 133,467K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 618,320 K in contrast with the sum of -89,890 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 160,860 K and last quarter income was 17,170 K.