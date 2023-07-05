No matter how cynical the overall market is Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) performance over the last week is recorded 5.00%

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) stock priced at $9.43. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.515 and dropped to $9.42 before settling in for the closing price of $9.45. VOD’s price has ranged from $8.93 to $15.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales slided by -0.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 454.60%. With a float of $2.17 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.73 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 98103 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.50, operating margin of +11.85, and the pretax margin is +27.09.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 9.50%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +25.90 while generating a return on equity of 20.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 454.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.90% during the next five years compared to 21.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.70

Technical Analysis of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)

The latest stats from [Vodafone Group Public Limited Company, VOD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.92 million was inferior to 6.9 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s (VOD) raw stochastic average was set at 16.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.54. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.58. The third major resistance level sits at $9.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.39. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.35.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 25.45 billion, the company has a total of 2,699,423K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 47,598 M while annual income is 12,328 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 12,594 M while its latest quarter income was 1,354 M.