Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) 20 Days SMA touches 7.09%: The odds favor the bear

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) kicked off on Monday, down -0.29% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $20.47. Over the past 52 weeks, JWN has traded in a range of $14.02-$27.42.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 0.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 38.00%. With a float of $97.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $160.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 60000 employees.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Department Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Nordstrom Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 58.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 487,825. In this transaction Chief Merchandising Officer of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $19.51, taking the stock ownership to the 56,853 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s Chief Customer Officer sold 28,645 for $21.00, making the entire transaction worth $601,528. This insider now owns 125,026 shares in total.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2023, the organization reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by $0.2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.20% during the next five years compared to -11.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nordstrom Inc.’s (JWN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nordstrom Inc. (JWN)

Looking closely at Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN), its last 5-days average volume was 3.87 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, Nordstrom Inc.’s (JWN) raw stochastic average was set at 67.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.23. However, in the short run, Nordstrom Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.01. Second resistance stands at $21.39. The third major resistance level sits at $21.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.67. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.29.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.17 billion has total of 161,494K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 15,530 M in contrast with the sum of 245,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,181 M and last quarter income was -205,000 K.