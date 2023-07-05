Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) is expecting -2.05% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $0.24, down -2.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.24 and dropped to $0.23 before settling in for the closing price of $0.24. Over the past 52 weeks, NAK has traded in a range of $0.20-$0.36.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 23.70%. With a float of $518.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $529.78 million.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is 37.40%, while institutional ownership is 17.90%.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of -16.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s (NAK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK)

Looking closely at Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK), its last 5-days average volume was 0.95 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s (NAK) raw stochastic average was set at 35.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2216, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2340. However, in the short run, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2416. Second resistance stands at $0.2483. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2565. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2185. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2118.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 129.65 million has total of 529,779K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -18,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -5,220 K.