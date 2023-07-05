Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) volume exceeds 1.38 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $0.145, down -0.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.152 and dropped to $0.138 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. Over the past 52 weeks, NVOS has traded in a range of $0.10-$2.14.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 8.10% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -526.30%. With a float of $132.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.61 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 115 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.92, operating margin of -81.67, and the pretax margin is -281.71.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is 12.92%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -279.86 while generating a return on equity of -99.29.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -526.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s (NVOS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.13

Technical Analysis of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS)

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) saw its 5-day average volume 2.29 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 18.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s (NVOS) raw stochastic average was set at 36.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 138.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1418, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2577. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1567 in the near term. At $0.1613, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1707. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1427, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1333. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1287.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 21.51 million has total of 144,858K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 11,740 K in contrast with the sum of -32,850 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,560 K and last quarter income was -4,620 K.