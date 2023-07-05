Now that Gold Fields Limited’s volume has hit 1.73 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

July 03, 2023, Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) trading session started at the price of $13.91, that was 1.30% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.97 and dropped to $13.755 before settling in for the closing price of $13.83. A 52-week range for GFI has been $7.03 – $17.78.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 9.20% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -10.00%. With a float of $858.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $891.30 million.

In an organization with 6364 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.21, operating margin of +32.82, and the pretax margin is +26.91.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +16.59 while generating a return on equity of 17.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.50% during the next five years compared to 86.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.80

Technical Analysis of Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.25 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.68 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Gold Fields Limited’s (GFI) raw stochastic average was set at 56.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.74. However, in the short run, Gold Fields Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.01. Second resistance stands at $14.10. The third major resistance level sits at $14.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.67. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.58.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Key Stats

There are 893,541K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.60 billion. As of now, sales total 4,287 M while income totals 711,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 640,100 K while its last quarter net income were -360,800 K.