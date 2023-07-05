Now that HCA Healthcare Inc.’s volume has hit 0.93 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) on Monday plunged -1.49% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $303.48. Within the past 52 weeks, HCA’s price has moved between $164.47 and $304.86.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 6.70% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -9.50%. With a float of $210.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $276.91 million.

In an organization with 207000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Care Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of HCA Healthcare Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 66.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 28, was worth 3,571,396. In this transaction EVP and Chief Clinical Officer of this company sold 12,556 shares at a rate of $284.44, taking the stock ownership to the 28,783 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s Group President sold 3,500 for $285.00, making the entire transaction worth $997,500. This insider now owns 42,484 shares in total.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.93) by $1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.03% during the next five years compared to 23.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) Trading Performance Indicators

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 19.95, a number that is poised to hit 4.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 19.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.11 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.29 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.06.

During the past 100 days, HCA Healthcare Inc.’s (HCA) raw stochastic average was set at 88.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $280.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $248.70. However, in the short run, HCA Healthcare Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $301.96. Second resistance stands at $306.33. The third major resistance level sits at $311.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $292.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $287.64. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $283.27.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 81.99 billion based on 275,190K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 60,233 M and income totals 5,643 M. The company made 15,591 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,363 M in sales during its previous quarter.