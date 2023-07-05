Now that Phunware Inc.’s volume has hit 0.52 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) stock priced at $0.54, down -3.70% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.54 and dropped to $0.515 before settling in for the closing price of $0.54. PHUN’s price has ranged from $0.50 to $1.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 27.50%. With a float of $95.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.17 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 106 workers is very important to gauge.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Phunware Inc. is 5.50%, while institutional ownership is 12.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 18,404. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $0.92, taking the stock ownership to the 188,776 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 259,722 for $0.92, making the entire transaction worth $239,394. This insider now owns 803,713 shares in total.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Phunware Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

The latest stats from [Phunware Inc., PHUN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.56 million was inferior to 0.89 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Phunware Inc.’s (PHUN) raw stochastic average was set at 3.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5850, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9041. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5350. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5500. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5000. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4850.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 52.00 million, the company has a total of 104,658K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 21,790 K while annual income is -50,890 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,750 K while its latest quarter income was -4,270 K.