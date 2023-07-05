Search
Steve Mayer
Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) is 4.21% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $88.43, plunging -0.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $88.65 and dropped to $87.875 before settling in for the closing price of $89.01. Within the past 52 weeks, OTIS’s price has moved between $62.49 and $90.11.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 2.10% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 2.60%. With a float of $413.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $414.30 million.

In an organization with 69000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.78, operating margin of +15.16, and the pretax margin is +13.80.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Industrial Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Otis Worldwide Corporation is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 87.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 61,058. In this transaction President, Otis EMEA of this company sold 703 shares at a rate of $86.85, taking the stock ownership to the 22,215 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s President, Otis EMEA sold 837 for $84.67, making the entire transaction worth $70,869. This insider now owns 19,998 shares in total.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.76) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +9.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.80% during the next five years compared to 15.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 48.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.32 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.83 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.45.

During the past 100 days, Otis Worldwide Corporation’s (OTIS) raw stochastic average was set at 88.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $85.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $79.45. However, in the short run, Otis Worldwide Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $88.88. Second resistance stands at $89.15. The third major resistance level sits at $89.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $88.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $87.60. The third support level lies at $87.33 if the price breaches the second support level.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 36.17 billion based on 413,291K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 13,685 M and income totals 1,253 M. The company made 3,346 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 331,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

