Ouster Inc. (OUST) is expecting -35.70% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) stock priced at $4.94, up 8.91% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.425 and dropped to $4.94 before settling in for the closing price of $4.94. OUST’s price has ranged from $3.21 to $20.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -11.00%. With a float of $35.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.81 million.

The firm has a total of 270 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.64, operating margin of -354.44, and the pretax margin is -336.97.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Ouster Inc. is 4.50%, while institutional ownership is 29.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 1,403. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 241 shares at a rate of $5.82, taking the stock ownership to the 265,826 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 12, when Company’s President of Field Operations sold 3,880 for $5.66, making the entire transaction worth $21,966. This insider now owns 113,087 shares in total.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -337.71 while generating a return on equity of -64.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 11.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ouster Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.90, a number that is poised to hit -1.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -6.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ouster Inc. (OUST)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ouster Inc., OUST], we can find that recorded value of 0.59 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Ouster Inc.’s (OUST) raw stochastic average was set at 15.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 124.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.30. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.73. The third major resistance level sits at $6.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.76. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.58.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 210.47 million, the company has a total of 38,815K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 41,030 K while annual income is -138,560 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 17,230 K while its latest quarter income was -177,280 K.

