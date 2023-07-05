PAAS (Pan American Silver Corp.) climbed 2.19 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) kicked off on Monday, up 2.19% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $14.58. Over the past 52 weeks, PAAS has traded in a range of $13.40-$21.51.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 12.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -450.60%. With a float of $210.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.68 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 6200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Pan American Silver Corp. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 60.90%.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.02) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -450.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Pan American Silver Corp.’s (PAAS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.28 million, its volume of 2.64 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Pan American Silver Corp.’s (PAAS) raw stochastic average was set at 15.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.49. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.97 in the near term. At $15.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.46. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.32.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.41 billion has total of 210,681K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,495 M in contrast with the sum of -341,750 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 390,300 K and last quarter income was 16,400 K.