PAGS (PagSeguro Digital Ltd.) climbed 1.91 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On July 03, 2023, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) opened at $9.49, higher 1.91% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.62 and dropped to $9.39 before settling in for the closing price of $9.44. Price fluctuations for PAGS have ranged from $7.51 to $19.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 43.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 30.20% at the time writing. With a float of $200.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $324.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8778 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.38, operating margin of +33.47, and the pretax margin is +11.61.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 52.40%.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.23) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +9.93 while generating a return on equity of 14.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.11% during the next five years compared to 20.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.95, a number that is poised to hit 1.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)

Looking closely at PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS), its last 5-days average volume was 3.55 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s (PAGS) raw stochastic average was set at 36.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.51. However, in the short run, PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.70. Second resistance stands at $9.77. The third major resistance level sits at $9.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.31. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.24.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) Key Stats

There are currently 329,608K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.16 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,970 M according to its annual income of 291,470 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 721,820 K and its income totaled 71,190 K.