PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) 20 Days SMA touches 33.76%: The odds favor the bear

July 03, 2023, PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) trading session started at the price of $6.80, that was 18.42% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.22 and dropped to $5.64 before settling in for the closing price of $5.49. A 52-week range for PRFX has been $3.40 – $10.10.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -11.70%. With a float of $0.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.07 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 6 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward PainReform Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of PainReform Ltd. is 8.02%, while institutional ownership is 32.00%.

PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.16) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -60.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09

Technical Analysis of PainReform Ltd. (PRFX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 38607.0, its volume of 0.54 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, PainReform Ltd.’s (PRFX) raw stochastic average was set at 56.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 134.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 130.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.23 in the near term. At $8.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.85. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.07.

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) Key Stats

There are 10,634K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.25 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -8,790 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -2,310 K.