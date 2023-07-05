Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 6.74% last month.

On July 03, 2023, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) opened at $15.49, higher 1.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.59 and dropped to $15.19 before settling in for the closing price of $15.33. Price fluctuations for PLTR have ranged from $5.84 to $17.16 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 33.10% at the time writing. With a float of $1.75 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.11 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3850 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.56, operating margin of -8.46, and the pretax margin is -18.94.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Palantir Technologies Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 34.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 114,717. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,000 shares at a rate of $16.39, taking the stock ownership to the 199,830 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s Director sold 3,595 for $16.38, making the entire transaction worth $58,879. This insider now owns 68,669 shares in total.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -19.61 while generating a return on equity of -15.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 95.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

The latest stats from [Palantir Technologies Inc., PLTR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 47.19 million was inferior to 56.55 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.87.

During the past 100 days, Palantir Technologies Inc.’s (PLTR) raw stochastic average was set at 83.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.88. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.83. The third major resistance level sits at $16.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.03. The third support level lies at $14.88 if the price breaches the second support level.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) Key Stats

There are currently 2,117,440K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 33.04 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,906 M according to its annual income of -373,710 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 525,190 K and its income totaled 16,800 K.