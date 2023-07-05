Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 20.65% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) stock priced at $255.10, down -0.37% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $255.44 and dropped to $252.54 before settling in for the closing price of $255.51. PANW’s price has ranged from $132.22 to $256.83 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 25.70% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 47.60%. With a float of $297.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $303.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 13979 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.76, operating margin of -3.43, and the pretax margin is -3.77.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Palo Alto Networks Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 87.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 127,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 544 shares at a rate of $233.46, taking the stock ownership to the 3,965 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 530,169 for $219.42, making the entire transaction worth $116,329,034. This insider now owns 1,017,421 shares in total.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -4.85 while generating a return on equity of -63.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.88% during the next five years compared to -3.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.64, a number that is poised to hit 1.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) saw its 5-day average volume 3.74 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.45.

During the past 100 days, Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s (PANW) raw stochastic average was set at 97.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $212.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $179.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $255.87 in the near term. At $257.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $258.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $252.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $251.31. The third support level lies at $250.07 if the price breaches the second support level.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 77.88 billion, the company has a total of 305,855K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,502 M while annual income is -267,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,721 M while its latest quarter income was 107,800 K.