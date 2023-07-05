PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) with a beta value of 1.62 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT) stock priced at $10.70, up 1.13% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.75 and dropped to $10.63 before settling in for the closing price of $10.65. PFLT’s price has ranged from $9.43 to $13.22 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 13.60%. With a float of $48.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.73 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.43, operating margin of +35.19, and the pretax margin is +3.66.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 21.20%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.35 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +3.66 while generating a return on equity of 0.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., PFLT], we can find that recorded value of 2.75 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s (PFLT) raw stochastic average was set at 64.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.86.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 535.61 million, the company has a total of 49,732K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 105,490 K while annual income is 3,450 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 34,550 K while its latest quarter income was 7,240 K.