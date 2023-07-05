Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.16 million

A new trading day began on Monday, with Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) stock price up 0.71% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $14.10. PAA’s price has ranged from $9.10 to $14.20 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 16.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 116.00%. With a float of $451.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $698.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4100 employees.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 42.70%.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.41 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.00% during the next five years compared to -10.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA)

Looking closely at Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA), its last 5-days average volume was 2.56 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s (PAA) raw stochastic average was set at 98.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.43. However, in the short run, Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.28. Second resistance stands at $14.35. The third major resistance level sits at $14.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.95. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.88.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.82 billion, the company has a total of 698,390K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 57,342 M while annual income is 1,037 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 12,341 M while its latest quarter income was 422,000 K.