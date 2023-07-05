Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) with a beta value of 1.42 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) kicked off on Monday, up 1.83% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.82. Over the past 52 weeks, PSNY has traded in a range of $3.14-$10.70.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 51.90%. With a float of $463.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.11 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2377 employees.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is 47.97%, while institutional ownership is 6.10%.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by $0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s (PSNY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY)

Looking closely at Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY), its last 5-days average volume was 2.15 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s (PSNY) raw stochastic average was set at 26.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.78. However, in the short run, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.07. Second resistance stands at $4.24. The third major resistance level sits at $4.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.53.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.02 billion has total of 2,134,911K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,462 M in contrast with the sum of -465,790 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 546,020 K and last quarter income was -8,980 K.