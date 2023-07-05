Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.55 million

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) stock priced at $64.50, up 0.66% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $65.00 and dropped to $63.61 before settling in for the closing price of $65.07. PCOR’s price has ranged from $41.80 to $68.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 45.00% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -6.20%. With a float of $121.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.65 million.

The firm has a total of 3568 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.18, operating margin of -39.02, and the pretax margin is -39.78.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Procore Technologies Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 83.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 332,557. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,128 shares at a rate of $64.85, taking the stock ownership to the 1,504,386 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s Chief Data Officer sold 3,100 for $64.92, making the entire transaction worth $201,252. This insider now owns 131,672 shares in total.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -39.84 while generating a return on equity of -24.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Procore Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Procore Technologies Inc., PCOR], we can find that recorded value of 0.66 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.29.

During the past 100 days, Procore Technologies Inc.’s (PCOR) raw stochastic average was set at 78.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $65.42. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $65.91. The third major resistance level sits at $66.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.13. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $62.64.

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.24 billion, the company has a total of 140,253K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 720,200 K while annual income is -286,930 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 213,530 K while its latest quarter income was -63,450 K.