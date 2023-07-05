Proterra Inc. (PTRA) volume exceeds 1.33 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On July 03, 2023, Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) opened at $1.20, higher 1.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.25 and dropped to $1.19 before settling in for the closing price of $1.20. Price fluctuations for PTRA have ranged from $0.91 to $7.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 48.70% at the time writing. With a float of $221.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $226.41 million.

The firm has a total of 1247 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -7.75, operating margin of -71.39, and the pretax margin is -76.92.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Proterra Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 69.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 24,478. In this transaction President, Proterra Transit of this company sold 21,410 shares at a rate of $1.14, taking the stock ownership to the 358,372 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s President, Powered & Energy sold 3,742 for $1.14, making the entire transaction worth $4,278. This insider now owns 480,771 shares in total.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.27) by -$0.81. This company achieved a net margin of -76.92 while generating a return on equity of -38.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Proterra Inc. (PTRA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Proterra Inc. (PTRA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Proterra Inc., PTRA], we can find that recorded value of 1.41 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Proterra Inc.’s (PTRA) raw stochastic average was set at 7.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 156.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2266, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.5321. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2500. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2800. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3100. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1600. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1300.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Key Stats

There are currently 226,900K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 268.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 309,360 K according to its annual income of -237,950 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 79,530 K and its income totaled -243,980 K.