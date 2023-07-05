Recent developments with Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.16 cents.

On Monday, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) opened lower -1.22% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $54.05. Price fluctuations for ASO have ranged from $33.82 to $69.02 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 5.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 5.10% at the time writing. With a float of $75.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.46 million.

In an organization with 22010 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 108.31%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 52,430. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,065 shares at a rate of $49.23, taking the stock ownership to the 12,200 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 12, when Company’s EVP, Retail Operations sold 60,000 for $50.76, making the entire transaction worth $3,045,600. This insider now owns 76,124 shares in total.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2023, the company posted $1.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.65) by -$0.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.00% during the next five years compared to 62.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.98, a number that is poised to hit 2.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.73 million. That was better than the volume of 1.6 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.88.

During the past 100 days, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s (ASO) raw stochastic average was set at 30.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.11. However, in the short run, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $54.34. Second resistance stands at $54.87. The third major resistance level sits at $55.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.95. The third support level lies at $52.42 if the price breaches the second support level.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) Key Stats

There are currently 76,455K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.06 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,395 M according to its annual income of 628,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,384 M and its income totaled 93,970 K.