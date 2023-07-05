Recent developments with KB Home (KBH) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.64 cents.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $52.00, plunging -0.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $52.15 and dropped to $51.22 before settling in for the closing price of $51.71. Within the past 52 weeks, KBH’s price has moved between $25.31 and $52.88.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 9.60% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 51.40%. With a float of $69.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.47 million.

In an organization with 2366 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.49, operating margin of +15.28, and the pretax margin is +15.53.

KB Home (KBH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Residential Construction industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of KB Home is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 6,788,411. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 150,000 shares at a rate of $45.26, taking the stock ownership to the 1,472,577 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 27, when Company’s EVP, Real Estate & Bus. Dev. sold 29,777 for $28.77, making the entire transaction worth $856,684. This insider now owns 143,363 shares in total.

KB Home (KBH) Latest Financial update

As on 5/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.33) by $0.61. This company achieved a net margin of +11.77 while generating a return on equity of 24.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.70% during the next five years compared to 37.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) Trading Performance Indicators

KB Home (KBH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 44.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.17, a number that is poised to hit 1.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KB Home (KBH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.65 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.69 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.17.

During the past 100 days, KB Home’s (KBH) raw stochastic average was set at 93.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.57. However, in the short run, KB Home’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $52.15. Second resistance stands at $52.61. The third major resistance level sits at $53.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.75. The third support level lies at $50.29 if the price breaches the second support level.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.29 billion based on 82,491K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,904 M and income totals 816,670 K. The company made 1,765 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 164,440 K in sales during its previous quarter.