Recent developments with Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.34 cents.

On July 03, 2023, Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) opened at $1.63, higher 5.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.77 and dropped to $1.625 before settling in for the closing price of $1.60. Price fluctuations for MVST have ranged from $0.88 to $3.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 33.00% at the time writing. With a float of $177.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $307.71 million.

In an organization with 1535 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.44, operating margin of -79.03, and the pretax margin is -77.35.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Microvast Holdings Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 38.70%.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -77.36 while generating a return on equity of -24.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.86 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.92 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Microvast Holdings Inc.’s (MVST) raw stochastic average was set at 50.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 123.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4737, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6639. However, in the short run, Microvast Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7517. Second resistance stands at $1.8333. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6067, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5433. The third support level lies at $1.4617 if the price breaches the second support level.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) Key Stats

There are currently 309,427K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 500.46 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 204,500 K according to its annual income of -158,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 46,970 K and its income totaled -29,580 K.