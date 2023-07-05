Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) volume exceeds 0.52 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.85, soaring 1.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.04 and dropped to $7.71 before settling in for the closing price of $7.83. Within the past 52 weeks, RPAY’s price has moved between $4.36 and $14.61.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 119.30%. With a float of $85.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.62 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 579 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.19, operating margin of -1.77, and the pretax margin is +5.34.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Repay Holdings Corporation is 4.70%, while institutional ownership is 88.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 20, was worth 1,046,338. In this transaction President of this company sold 139,326 shares at a rate of $7.51, taking the stock ownership to the 75,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16, when Company’s President sold 13,597 for $7.51, making the entire transaction worth $102,113. This insider now owns 75,000 shares in total.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.2) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +4.60 while generating a return on equity of 1.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 119.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.98% during the next five years compared to 170.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.79 million, its volume of 0.46 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Repay Holdings Corporation’s (RPAY) raw stochastic average was set at 53.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.41. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.09 in the near term. At $8.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.43.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 778.23 million based on 100,607K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 279,230 K and income totals 12,840 K. The company made 74,540 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -26,390 K in sales during its previous quarter.