ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) is 15.18% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) kicked off on Monday, up 16.67% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.60. Over the past 52 weeks, RWLK has traded in a range of $0.56-$1.14.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -6.60% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -18.10%. With a float of $54.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.52 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 56 employees.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is 16.88%, while institutional ownership is 9.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 20, was worth 13,564. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 22,920 shares at a rate of $0.59, taking the stock ownership to the 566,513 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 22, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 11,457 for $0.61, making the entire transaction worth $6,980. This insider now owns 589,433 shares in total.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s (RWLK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 16.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) saw its 5-day average volume 0.44 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s (RWLK) raw stochastic average was set at 42.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6086, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7658. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7371 in the near term. At $0.7741, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8327. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6415, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5829. The third support level lies at $0.5459 if the price breaches the second support level.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 42.49 million has total of 59,571K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,510 K in contrast with the sum of -19,570 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,230 K and last quarter income was -4,320 K.